Bombay High Court reserves order in Kangana Ranaut house demolition case

The Bombay High Court reserved order in the case of Kangana Ranaut's petition against Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, who demolished her house-cum-office calling the construction 'illegal'. Kangana and BMC filed their written applications, after which the hearing was concluded.

The High Court reserved order in the Kangana Ranaut vs BMC case. ANI confirmed the news sharing, "Court was informed that all concerned parties have filed their written submissions. Following this, it concluded the hearing and reserved the order."

Kangana Ranaut had filed her petition on September 9. The High Court had stayed the demolition drive being undertaken by the BMC at Ranaut's property. Ranaut, through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, had moved the High Court against the demolition of what the BMC termed as "illegal alterations" at her office.

She is reportedly seeking Rs 2 crore compensation for the damages. The civic body argued that the claims were 'baseless and bogus'.

The BMC had started demolishing parts of Kangana's office, which is situated in Mumbai's Pali Hills, for what it claimed were unauthorised altercations. The demolition had come at a time when Ranaut was engaged in a bitter war of words with Raut after her remarks that she feels unsafe in Mumbai and has no trust in the Mumbai Police after the death of the actor Sushant Singh Rajput.