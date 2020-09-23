Bombay High Court adjourns Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik's bail plea hearing till tomorrow

After Rhea Chakraborty applied for bail after completing 14 days in judicial custody on Tuesday, our sources say that the hearing on the bail plea of â€‹â€‹Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty in the Bombay High Court has been adjourned until tomorrow.

The decision has been taken, keeping in mind the situation of heavy rains and waterlogging due to which the High Court declared a holiday today.

For the uninformed, Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 8 and was remanded to 14-day judicial custody till September 22 for her alleged involvement in a drug case linked to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. In NDPS court Tuesday, her judicial custody was extended till October 6.

Rhea Chakraborty was interrogated by the Narcotic Control Bureau for the three consecutive days and on September 8, Tuesday, the actress' statements made it clear that she is an active member of a drug syndicate and used to procure drugs for the consumption of actor and boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput.

The NCB, in its remand application, claimed that 28-year-old Rhea used to "manage the finances for drug procurement" along with Sushant Singh Rajput. She knew about "every delivery and payment" and sometimes confirmed payment and even the choice of drugs, the agency said.

The NCB also said Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty, who was arrested has revealed that he used to facilitate drug delivery through Basit Parihar by Kaizan Ebrahim and Zaid. These three men are drug dealers and have been arrested.

Rhea was arrested under sections 8 (c), 27 (a), 28, and 29 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

As per the latest reports, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) can soon also summon Deepika Padukone along with Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Rakul Preet Singh concerning the Rhea Chakraborty drug case.