Bollywood remake of Tamil film 'Thadam' finally gets a release date

A few weeks back it was reported that Sidharth Malhotra will star in the Hindi remake of the Tamil flick titled Thadam. Today the film was announced by the makers, Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani who are coming back together for their fourth film after the massive success of Kabir Singh.

The film is an action thriller which is inspired by true events starring Sidharth Malhotra. This yet to be titled action thriller will see Sidharth in a double role in two completely different avatars. The film will go on floors in May and will entirely be shot in Delhi.

A while back Mumbai Mirror had quoted a source saying, "After several rounds of discussions and recce, they zeroed in on Delhi. The team will shoot at real locations in the Capital city. The chase sequences will be canned on busy streets. One of the characters will be of a businessman, while the other one will be seen as a small-time thief. Sid, who sports two looks in the film—a suave businessman and a rowdy—will undergo look tests and workshops in April to create the avatars."

The film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios this and this yet-untitled film will release on 20th Nov 2020. Apart from this, Sidharth's upcoming film is Shershaah which is releasing this year. It was also reported that he has a social comedy film alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh directed by Inder Kumar.