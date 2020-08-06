Bobby Deol's 'Aashram' to release just a week after his digital debut with web show 'Class of 83'

Bobby Deol, Aashram, Prakash Jha, MX Player, Class of 83, web show

Bobby Deol was last seen in two multi-starrer big-budget projects Race 3 with Salman Khan and Housefull 4 with Akshay Kumar, and now the actor is all set to make his web debut with two projects Aashram which will release on August 28 on MX Player and Class of 83 where he will essay the role of Dean Vijay Singh, coming up on Netflix which will mark his debut on OTT, releasing on August 21.

Two of Bobby's web projects are releasing just a week apart from each other. Talking about Aashram, it is produced and directed by Prakash Jha and recently to avoid controversies around the show both Prakash Jha and MXPlayer issued disclaimer before the trailer launch.

Watch the video here.

cre_Trending

On the other hand, Class of '83 will premiere on Netflix on August 21 and is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book, the story revolves around an honest cop who becomes the dean of the police academy. Class of '83 is directed by Atul Sabharwal and produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

Speaking about the film, Bobby had said in a statement, "I love the sheer variety of content a digital medium like Netflix has to offer. The 1980s was a fascinating period in Mumbai’s history, and this film allowed me to live and feel that era all over again. When Atul and Red Chillies Entertainment approached me, I was drawn by the intensity and depth of the character and knew right away that I had to be part of Class of '83."

On the work front, Bobby Deol had made his Bollywood debut with Barsaat in 1995 and went on to star in films like Gupt, Soldier, Kareeb, Badal, Bichhoo, Ajnabee, Humraaz, Apne, and Yamla Pagla Deewana.