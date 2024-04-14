Twitter
Bhumi Pednekar's sister Samiksha Pednekar hits back at trolls mocking them of getting plastic surgery: 'What plastic?'

Bhumi Pednekar's sister Samiksha Pednekar knows how to hit back at trolls. Recently, Samiksha shared a reel on her Instagram. In the video, Samiksha is seen giving a last-minute touch-up and applying lipstick with her sister. Samiksha shared the reel, with the caption, "Me and my best friend." 

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 14, 2024, 10:55 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bhumi Pednekar with Samiksha Pednekar (Image source: Instagram)
Bhumi Pednekar's sister Samiksha Pednekar knows how to hit back at trolls. Recently, Samiksha shared a reel on her Instagram. In the video, Samiksha is seen giving a last-minute touch-up and applying lipstick with her sister. Samiksha shared the reel, with the caption, "Me and my best friend." 

Soon after Bhumi's sister shared the reel, a couple of netizens praised the duo. While another section of netizens trolled them. In the comment section, a few internet users joked about both of them getting the same plastic surgeon. Samiksha decided to give an apt reply to the trolls, and her responses have impressed Bhumi's colleagues and other netizens. 

Samiksha Pednekar's befitting reply to trolls

On April 12, Samiksha dropped the video that got over 60K likes and a few negative comments. A user wrote, "This is what happens we have the same surgeon, and we can't differentiate both of them." Samiksha noticed the comment, and replied, "Or same parents? Maybe?" Another user commented, “Life in plastic it's so fantastic (laughing face emoticon).” Samiksha responded to this comment by saying, “What plastic?”

Some fans also commented on how similar they looked and called them beautiful. A fan asked, “But who is Bhumi? I am totally confused. Aap log ke shoot me bhi proxy marte ho (Do you apply proxy during shoots)?” Samiksha replied, “Haha maybe!." Another fan wrote, "Your parents lied to you. You're actually twins." Samiksha replied, "Even I think so."

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Bhakshak. Reflecting on her role in the film, Pednekar said, "In my journey as an actor, I've always been drawn to clutter-breaking films that go beyond the conventional narrative. Bhakshak is also one such film, in fact, it is one of the most significant films of my career. This has been a profound experience and I am very grateful for scripts like ‘Bhakshak’ and characters like Vaishali Singh that have the courage to tell these powerful narratives. I truly believe in the transformative potential of storytelling, and I am committed to choosing roles that not only push boundaries, and break stereotypes, but also ignite discussions that pave the way for meaningful change. Bhakshak is an important film and I can't wait to share our labour of love with audiences around the world." 

