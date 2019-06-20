'Bharat' Box Office report: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer expected to become highest overseas grosser of 2019

Bharat has been creating records in India every now and then. After becoming the second highest opening film in India, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover starrer Bharat is now expected to turn the highest grossing film of 2019 overseas.

Bharat, still running in theatres, is currently at the second position in the overseas collection. It has minted $9.5 million in the overseas market, falling a little behind Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy which minted $10.25 million overseas. While Gully Boy worked in US/Canada, Bharat is expected to become top grosser in Gulf. Interestingly the movie has also been shot in Dubai.

While Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover starrer is expected to become highest overseas grosser of the year, the business of this Salman Khan film still does not beat the business of Race 3. The Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Saqib Saleem starrer minted $13.50 million in 2018.

Produced by Atul Agnihotri along with Salman Khan Films, Bharat brings the trio of Ali, Salman and Katrina Kaif after Tiger Zinda Hai from 2017. Apart from them, the movie also stars Disha Patani, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi, Jackie Shroff, Sonali Kulkarni, Shashank Arora and others in pivotal roles in the movie which is an official adaptation of An Ode To My Father.