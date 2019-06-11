'Bharat' Box Office Report Day 6: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film shows a massive dip on first Monday

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat has been winning hearts all over the country since the time it released. The film made Rs 41.75 crore on its opening day recording the second best of all time after Thugs of Hindostan. Bharat also became the biggest opener for Salman which is definitely an achievement in itself. Over the weekend, Bharat minted about Rs 144.25 crore approx in the domestic market.

Now, as per Box Office India, Bharat witnessed about 57% from Friday's collection which was Rs 21.25 crore approx. On Monday, the film made only Rs 9 crore. The trading website also revealed that it would have been good if the film minted about Rs 10-11 crore on its first Monday.

Take a look at it in detail below:

Wednesday - Rs 41.75 crore approx

Thursday - Rs 30 crore approx

Friday - Rs 21.25 crore approx

Saturday - Rs 25 crore approx

Sunday - Rs 26 crore approx

Monday - Rs 9 crore approx

TOTAL - Rs 153.25 crore approx

However, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the production figures and Bharat has made Rs 159.30 crore according to it. He wrote, "#Bharat eyes ₹ 175 cr+ in its *extended* Week 1... Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr, Sat 26.70 cr, Sun 27.90 cr, Mon 9.20 cr. Total: ₹ 159.30 cr. India biz... The crucial World Cup cricket match [#INDvPAK #CWC19] will make a big dent in biz on coming Sun [16 June]."

Check it out:

#Bharat eyes ₹ 175 cr+ in its *extended* Week 1... Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr, Sat 26.70 cr, Sun 27.90 cr, Mon 9.20 cr. Total: ₹ 159.30 cr. India biz... The crucial World Cup cricket match [#INDvPAK #CWC19] will make a big dent in biz on coming Sun [16 June]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 11, 2019

Taran also tweeted that Bharat which is still running in theatres has made it to the second position of Top 5 highest grossing films 2019 releases after Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike.