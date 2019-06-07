'Bharat' Box Office Report Day 2: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's film slows down, still mints Rs 30 crore

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat witnessed box office records on its day of release. The film recorded the second biggest opening of all time for any Bollywood film after Thugs Of Hindostan. As per reports in Box Office India, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial made about Rs 41.50 crore nett on the day of its release. The film is a national holiday released and like always it helped in Salman's advantage.

Now the second-day collections are out and as per the trading website, Bharat has minted Rs 30 crore. Salman and Katrina's film witnessed about 30% drop than the first day. Total collections of the film are about Rs 71.75 crore which is pretty good for a two-day collection. The film has got the advantage of a five-day long weekend which will help it in emerging as a blockbuster of 2019.

Moreover, Bharat has become Salman's biggest opener of all time. The superstar thanked fans for making the film achieve this feat. He took to his Twitter page and wrote, "Big thk u sabko fr giving sabse bada opening mere career ka par what made me the happiest & proudest is ki during a scene in my film jab national anthem is recited ev1 stood up as a mark of respect. There could be no bigger respect for our country than this... Jai Hind #Bharat"

Big thk u sabko fr giving sabse bada opening mere career ka par what made me the happiest & proudest is ki during a scene in my film jab national anthem is recited ev1 stood up as a mark of respect. There could be no bigger respect for our country than this... Jai Hind #Bharat — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 6, 2019

Bharat is the Hindi adaptation of Korean film Ode To My Father. It's the second collaboration of Salman, Katrina and Ali after Tiger Zinda Hai.