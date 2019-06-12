BEWARE: Audition and casting calls for Sacred Games 3 are FAKE!

Ever since the web series Sacred Games premiered in 2018, fans have been waiting anxiously for Sacred Games season 2 to go live. Now that the makers are almost done with shooting for Sacred Games 2, the anticipation around the celebrated series based on a novel by the same name authored by Vikram Chandra has increased even more.

A few weeks back, the makers of the series had also announced the new additions to its cast. Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey are the new additions to the cast of Sacred Games 2. Such is the excitement among the denizens for the upcoming seasons of the series that, some individuals thought of cashing in on its popularity by calling for fake auditions and casting calls for Sacred Games 3, even before Sacred Games season 2 premiers.

Some fraudsters have been spreading fake news on social media platforms, giving casting details for lead actors of the third season. As luck would have it, casting director Gautam Kishanchandani caught notice of these fake audtions and casting calls. He took to his social media pages and immediately brought this to everyone's notice, requesting people to beware of the fake auditions.

(Screengrab via Pinkvilla)

Directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, Sacred Games is supposed to be the first Netflix Original of the country. While the first season of the film starred Radhika Apte, Neeraj Kabi, Karan Wahi among others in addition to Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi, season 2 will see some fresh additions including Kalki and Ranvir Shorey.