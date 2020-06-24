Be it comedy, romance or drama, 'Haseena Maan Jayegi' is timeless: Karisma Kapoor on 21 years of its release

On June 25, David Dhawan directorial Haseena Maan Jayegi will complete 21 years of its release. The film hit the screens in the year 1999 and starred Sanjay Dutt, Govinda, Karisma Kapoor and Pooja Batra in the lead roles. The out-and-out comedy film was a hit at the box office and is also a favourite among many people. Now during an interaction with IANS, Karisma took a trip down memory lane and spoke about Haseena Maan Jayegi.

She stated, "21 years of Haseena Maan Jaayegi seems unreal! The film is timeless, be it the comedy, the romance or the drama. The memory is still fresh of how the film charmed audiences and now that we achieve this milestone looking at the next generation groove to the music, knowing each character and the hook steps, just warms my heart."

Karisma further added, "I feel tremendously nostalgic, the film is very special to me".

Apart from Sanjay, Govinda, Karisma and Pooja, Haseena Maan Jayegi also starred Kader Khan, Anupam Kher, Aruna Irani and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.

Karisma has worked in several David Dhawan films namely Raja Babu, Andaz, Coolie No. 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Judwaa, Hero No. 1, Biwi No.1, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge and Chal Mere Bhai.

On Sunday that is, June 21, 2020, Karisma completed 29 years as a Bollywood actor. She had made her debut with the film Prem Qaidi released in the year 1991. The actor also wrote a note on her Instagram page which read as "It’s been 29 years today! Thank you so much for all the love... ever grateful... Hard work, grit, determination and honesty has always paved the way for me. @sureshproductions #premqaidi".