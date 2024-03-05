Bastar trailer: Adah Sharma aims for 'Naxal-free Bharat', fights against '3rd biggest terrorist organisation' Maoists

Adah Sharma aims to eliminate Maoists and aims for a Naxal-free Bharat.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Sudipto Sen, and Adah Sharma are all set to reunite once again after The Kerala Story to entertain the audience with their upcoming movie Bastar. The makers recently dropped an intriguing trailer for the film leaving fans excited.

On Tuesday, Sunshine Pictures shared the trailer of Adah Sharma's much-awaited film Bastar which shows Adah as an IPS officer fighting the 'third biggest terrorist organisation' Maoists who have killed more soldiers than the country lost during a war with Pakistan. The trailer also gave a glimpse of the bloodshed and Adah's action sequence in the film. While sharing the trailer on social media, the makers wrote, "Prepare for the raw truth to hit hard. Bastar: The Naxal Story trailer is out now, shedding light on the path to a Naxal-free Bharat."

Netizens shared their excitement for the movie. One of the comments read, "Adah Sharma Rocking again!" Another wrote, "Very very brave trailer. Must watch for every Indian." Another user commented, "This movie should earn at least 300 cr if not more. Bastar movie should be a Block-Bastar." Another user commented, "Every Hindu should go watch this movie in Theatre. Bastar should be the biggest blockbuster of 2024."

Helmed by Sudipto Sen, produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Sunshine Pictures, and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, Bastar: The Naxal Story stars Adah Sharma in the lead. The film will be released on March 15, 2024, in cinemas worldwide.

Talking about the film, Sudipto had earlier told The Free Press Journal, "Our countrymen and cinema lovers will be watching another film from the makers of The Kerala Story. We have researched extensively and written the script. I promise in a few days you will watch another film from us which will indeed fetch the same response as we received with The Kerala Story."

Vipul added, "We are happy. The Kerala Story received a good response all over and with the support of the media it reached very far and wide. We are trying to bring another film based on the Naxalites, who operate from Bastar. This topic is very important to be discussed for the sake of the country. We hope to bring an eye-opener to the people of our country as it’s a very important subject."