'Bandish Bandits' director Anand Tiwari ties the knot with actor Angira Dhar, see wedding photos

Headlines

12th Fail Teaser: Vikrant Massey leads Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial shot at real locations, with real students

'After Yuvraj Singh nobody..': Rohit Sharma acknowledges challenging prospects for Asia Cup, ODI World Cup

Kerala: 22 year old woman stabbed to death in hotel, accused arrested

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury disqualified, no-confidence motion defeated: Lok Sabha session highlights

Common heart problems and how to fix them

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

12th Fail Teaser: Vikrant Massey leads Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial shot at real locations, with real students

'After Yuvraj Singh nobody..': Rohit Sharma acknowledges challenging prospects for Asia Cup, ODI World Cup

Kerala: 22 year old woman stabbed to death in hotel, accused arrested

Bowlers who took 5 wickets in an over in cricket history

10 nutritional foods for hair growth

How white flour (Maida) can be harmful for your health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Opposition divided I.N.D.I.A: PM Modi's fierce attack on opposition's alliance

Jailer Fever: Fans engrossed in festive frenzy after the release, theatres transform into carnival arena

BTS' Suga Announces Military Enlistment Day After His Seoul Concert, ARMY Is Heartbroken

12th Fail Teaser: Vikrant Massey leads Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial shot at real locations, with real students

Watch: Ahead of Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale, Elvish Yadav says 'main Abhishek Malhan ko trophy dunga'

'Bewakoof hone ki...': Shah Rukh Khan gives apt reply to troll who says 'aapki umar zyada ho gayi hai'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Bandish Bandits' director Anand Tiwari ties the knot with actor Angira Dhar, see wedding photos

"On 30-04-21 Angira and I sealed our friendship into a marriage, with our family, closest friends and God as our witness," Anand wrote on Instagram.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 25, 2021, 08:20 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Friday, actress Angira Dhar and 'Love Per Square Foot' director Anand Tiwari took to their social media handles to announce their wedding. 

Alongside a beautiful photo from the wedding ceremony, actor-director Anand wrote, "On 30-04-21 Angira and I sealed our friendship into a marriage, with our family, closest friends and God as our witness. With life slowly unlocking around us, we wanted to unlock this happiness with you (sic)."

Take a look at the photo here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anand Tiwari (@anandntiwari)

Angira too took to her Instagram handle and share two photos from the hush-hush ceremony. The first photo was the same that Anand had shared, and the second was of Angira and Anand holding hands and smiling as they are being welcomed with a pooja aarti. In the photos, while Anand looks dapper in a sherwani, bride Angira looks ravishing in a red saree teamed with heavy jewellery. 

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Angira Dhar (@angira)

On the work front, while 'Bandish Bandit' on Amazon Prime Video was Anand's last directorial outing, as an actor he was last seen in 'Nail Polish', a ZEE5 Originals film. As for Angira, she was last seen in 'Commando 3' and has 'Mayday' in her kitty. 

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

National Pension Scheme: Planning to invest in NPS? Check these 7 amazing facts

Preity Zinta learns new skills as she takes pottery classes, makes clay utensils: Watch

Rahul Gandhi next big move after Bharat Jodo Yatra, plans padyatra from Gujarat to Meghalaya

Common heart problems and how to fix them

Alleged flying kiss sparks row in Parliament: Smriti Irani accuses Rahul Gandhi of 'undignified conduct'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE