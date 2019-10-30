'Baiju Bawra': Will Ranveer Singh collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the fourth time?

As per reports, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has offered 'Baiju Bawra - Revenge Story of a Maverick Maestro' to Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer Singh has been a part of three Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial including Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. The director-actor duo along with Deepika Padukone make for a great team and their collaborations created wonders at the box office. Now, Sanjay has announced his forthcoming film titled Baiju Bawra - Revenge Story of a Maverick Maestro which he will be directed after Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt in the titular role.

Now as per reports in Bollywood Hungama, Ranveer might reunite with SLB to play the lead role in Baiju Bawra - Revenge Story of a Maverick Maestro. Talking about the same, a source told the entertainment portal, "While Gangubai Kathiawadi is more of a dark emotional, action drama of the world of brothels, crime, dons and rich men who visit the world of brothels, Baiju Bawra is a pure musical and a dramatized version of the story of the uniquely talented singer Baiju Bawra. It’s to Bhansali’s credit that he is choosing to direct two projects in stark contrast to the other."

The source further said, "And the filmmaker has offered the lead and title role of the young Baiju Bawra to Ranveer Singh. Who else can play the passionate, emotional, deeply vengeful and yet intensely romantic Baiju, than Ranveer? SLB and Ranveer have met and the filmmaker has offered the young actor the role of Baiju Bawra. The movie won’t start before next year and by then Ranveer would have completed his other films."

The source went on to talk about the plot of the film stating, "Baiju Bawra is about a young and extremely talented dhrupad singer-composer by the same name, who challenged composer, musician and Hindustani classical vocalist Tansen, to a singing duel, to avenge the death of his musician father, at the court of Mughal Emperor Akbar. When Tansen’s sentries try to stop Baiju’s father from singing, and he dies in the struggle, he makes the young Baiju promise to take revenge against Tansen."

They concluded by saying, "If Ranveer gives his nod to the movie, it will be again another challenging role for him as he will need some training and knowledge as a singer and musician. It will be interesting to see who plays his romantic interest – will it be Deepika Padukone or Priyanka Chopra? Priyanka holds an edge as she’s an internationally acclaimed singer in her own right."