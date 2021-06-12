'Back at it': Katrina Kaif shares about her fitness journey post COVID-19 recovery

Actor Katrina Kaif had tested negative for COVID-19 in April this year. Post her recovery she had started working on her stamina. Documenting her fitness journey, she posted a picture on Instagram on Saturday, talking about hitting the gym and how it has become difficult exercising post COVID-19.

In the caption of the photo, she said that she has been patient with herself after recovering from COVID. "Back at it. Post covid I've had to be patient with myself in terms of getting back to exercise- u have to go at your own pace and listen to your body," She wrote.

The 37-year-old actor wrote about the 'good days' and days when she has 'felt exhausted' due to the COVID-19 fatigue. "U have good days and then days when u feel exhausted again. Going slow and trusting your body s healing process and giving yourself time. Step by step," read the caption.

Katrina announced about her testing negative for COVID-19 on April 17 through an Instagram post. She shared a picture of herself and wrote, "Negative... (everyone who checked up on me, thank you, it was really sweet, felt a lot of love)."

On the work front, Katrina has started shooting for the action packed 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan. She was also star in Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' directed by Rohit Shetty.