Babil Khan shares throwback photos clicked by Irrfan Khan days before his death, pens emotional note

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan on Tuesday (June 1) yet again shared throwbacks photos remembering his father. In the new pictures, Babil can be seen getting a haircut from his brother Ayaan Khan and mother, Sutapa Sikdar.

In the post, Babil talks about how he wished he would have let his father cut his hair when Irrfan wanted to do so. As per Babil’s post, the photos were clicked by Irrfan Khan just a few days before his death. The actor passed away on April 29 last year after battling cancer for two years.

Sharing the throwback photos, Babil wrote in his post, “In the very hopeful times baba would ask me if I’d let him cut my hair. But I was a teenager, I wish I would have. Any way a few days after I came back from university, Baba decided that Ayaan and Mamma were going to shave my head. (15th April 2020).”

Making his fans nostalgic, Babil regularly shares old photos of his father and stories about him. A couple of days back, he shared throwback pictures from his childhood days where a young Irrfan and his family can be seen playing the festival of Holi.

“I remember the best holi celebrations of my life at Jaansi’s house,” he captioned the post.

In March, Babil attended the 66th Filmfare Awards in Mumbai to accept two awards on behalf of his father. Irrfan Khan won a posthumous award - Best Actor for 'Angrezi Medium', and was also honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the award ceremony.

Babil later shared that he wore Irrfan Khan's clothes to the award ceremony in order to break through into new places that he is uncomfortable with, just like his father did, in the same clothes when Irrfan, who did not like attending fashion shows, turned showstopper for designer Rajesh Pratap Singh. Babil wore the same indigo showstopper outfit but styled it a little differently. He teamed the outfit with an indigo printed jacket and wore a few accessories to complete the look.

Babil is set make his Bollywood debut in Anvitaa Dutt’s ‘Qala’, which also stars Tripti Dimri. To be released on Netflix, ‘Qala’ is produced by Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Filmz.