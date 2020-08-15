Baba Ramdev, Ekta Kapoor pray for Sushant Singh Rajput; watch videos

Baba Ramdev had prayed for Sushant Singh Rajput earlier in the day, and also demanded that the family should get justice and closure in the actor's death case. In his tweet, Ramdev said that he got goosebumps after talking to Sushant's family.

Not just participating in #GlobalPrayers4SSR, Baba Ramdev also became a part of #JusticeForSushant. A day before the prayers, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti had pleaded that netizens should demand #CBIForSSR or there would be no closure in the case.

Not just Baba Ramdev, Ekta Kapoor, who had produced Sushant Singh Rajput's superhit TV show 'Pavitra Rishta', also prayed for him. She shared a video in which she is seen folding hands with her baby Ravie as 'Shree Siddhivinayak' mantra plays in the backdrop.

Before Baba Ramdev and Ekta Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, Ankita Lokhande and Kriti Sanon had joined #GlobalPrayers4SSR along with various netizens. The trio had also spoken up for #CBIForSSR.

Shweta had initiated the 'Global Prayers For SSR' initiative. Through her post, Shweta had asked people for silence and prayer at 10 am (according to their local time) on August 15, 2020. The post quoted Bhagvat Gita - "These bodies are perishable, but the dwellers in these bodies are eternal, indestructible and impenetrable."

"I request you all to please join us for Global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation for Sushant Singh Rajput, so that the truth prevails and we find justice for our beloved Sushant #GlobalPrayers4SSR #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #justiceforSushantSinghRajput #Godiswithus," she tweeted alongside the post.