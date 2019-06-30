Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' screening halted in Kanpur after religious group protests against Anubhav Sinha

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15 released in theatres on June 28, but has been banned in Kanpur temporarily after religious group protested in few theatres there

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15 released all across on Friday, June 28. The movie however is not screening in Kanpur. The reason for that is the fact that a religious group has protested against the director of the film, Anubhav Sinha and his ideologies.

On the day of the movie's release, a group entered Inox multiplex and Sapna Palace theatres to stop screening of the movie. They tore posters of Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 and shouted slogans against Anubhav Sinha. This has led to all distributors keeping the movie screening on halt till enough security is provided.

"The film started with almost full shows but we cannot risk damage to property by fringe mobs. The police has not shown any interest in giving us adequate security. We have informed the distributors and the film will not be screened in Kanpur," a cinema hall owner told IANS.

Meanwhile Superintendent of Police Kanpur Anant Deo said, "We will take action if anyone tries to disrupt the screening of the film."

Anubhav Sinha expressed his upset state as he mentioned, "They do not have one representation and how can we deal with different groups in different districts? How can only Brahmins in Kanpur be upset with the film which is running successfully at other centres? I am upset at the attitude of the district administration."

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Article 15 sees Ayushmann Khurrana play a cop for the first time. It is based on the story of rape and murder of three minor girls due to discrimination in the society. Apart from Ayushmann, the movie also stars Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.