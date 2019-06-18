Ayushmann Khurrana believes in cinema for change

Over the years, Ayushmann Khurrana has become synonymous with movies that strike a chord with the common man. Case in point are his films such as Vicky Donor (2012), Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015), Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017) and Badhaai Ho (2018). The talented actor has consciously chosen projects that prompt the audience to ruminate over the subjects, which are highlighted in his films.

At the same time, he has made sure that the experience also contributes to his growth as an individual and as an artiste. The choice of subjects he has picked over the years is proof of his attempts to use cinema as a medium for change.

Interestingly, the tagline of his upcoming release, Article 15, is ‘Ab Farq Layenge’. When asked if he has undergone any transformation after doing a film based on the 2014 Badaun (Uttar Pradesh) rape case that made national headlines and also titled after Article 15 of the Constitution of India that prohibits discrimination of any kind, the actor says that the subject is such that he and director Anubhav Sinha have been on the same page from the onset.

Ayushmann explains, “Anubhav sir was surprised to know that I have studied Dalit Literature and have a keen interest in such topics. In fact, I became an admirer of him after watching his film, Mulk and have been keen to work with him ever since. When we decided to collaborate on the movie, he gave me a book to read. It was Omprakash Valmiki’s Joothan. It is an autobiographical account of his growing up years as an untouchable in a UP village in India during the 1950s. I started reading it while I was filming Dream Girl. However, I couldn’t go beyond some pages as the book is extremely hard-hitting and the film I was shooting for then, is a comedy.”

So, the AndhaDhun actor put the autobiography aside till he wrapped up his funny flick and began reading it again when he commenced filming Article 15.

Ayushmann says, “When you watch the movie, you will notice that I look sleep-deprived. I couldn’t get myself to sleep as I was reading such hard-hitting literature.”