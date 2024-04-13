This actor struggled for work despite winning National Award, was broken, lost, trolled for getting married at 57, now..

Twitter
Dindigul Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Iran attacks Israeli-linked ship near Strait of Hormuz, US rushes warships to aid ally: Report

Sydney mall shooting leaves six dead, several injured; attacker shot dead by police

From action hero to versatile performer: Tiger Shroff's evolution in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Dindigul Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Iran attacks Israeli-linked ship near Strait of Hormuz, US rushes warships to aid ally: Report

8 superfoods to improve blood circulation in body

10 superfoods to reduce fatty liver

8 healthy Ragi recipes for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here's how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

DC Vs LSG Highlights: Jake Fraser, Pant Shine, Delhi Capitals Beat Lucknow Super Giants | IPL 2024

Malaysian Beauty Queen Viru Nikah Terinsip Loses Crown Over Viral Thailand Holiday Video

Katchatheevu: The Tiny Island Fueling India-Sri Lanka Controversy | All About Katchatheevu Isla

Dibakar Banerjee breaks silence on Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's exit from Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: 'Going to Bigg Boss…'

Meet actor, who started career at 4, worked with Amitabh Bachchan, quit films to become businessman, holds record for...

Meet actress who superstar Rajesh Khanna wanted to marry, rumours of her affair with cricketer created rift, she is..

Bollywood

This actor struggled for work despite winning National Award, was broken, lost, trolled for getting married at 57, now..

Ashish Vidyarthi debuted with the film Sardar in which he portrayed the character of V. P. Menon, based on Sardar Vallabhai Patel's life.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 13, 2024, 04:28 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Ashish Vidyarthi (Credit: Twitter)
Early Life

Bollywood star Ashish Vidyarthi was born on June 19, 1965, in Delhi, India to a Malayali father from Kannur, Kerala, and a Bengali mother from Rajasthan. He completed his education at the National School of Drama in 1990 and also worked with another theatre group called Act One, led by N. K. Sharma.

Career

 Ashish Vidyarthi debuted with the film Sardar in which he portrayed the character of V. P. Menon, based on Sardar Vallabhai Patel's life. However, his first release was Drohkaal, for which he received the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1995. Vidyarthi has appeared in over 300 films across 11 languages. He also runs a YouTube channel with over one million subscribers, where he frequently shares vlogs about food.

Struggled to get work

In one of his vlogs, the actor said, "Why am I even alive?? This question, I may have asked myself many a time, when I felt completely broken, failed, lost…I know you have or must have experienced this too…When you felt like giving up on your life. This is very personal to me and I feel like the family that I have created on YouTube, I can openly share this with you all, today."

He added, "as an actor, there are a lot of struggles that one must go through in order to create his name in this Film Industry…I had my share of challenges too. Even after winning National Award for my film and being appreciated for my work as an actor, I soon became a caricature of myself, doing the same roles again and again and again… It was an absolute painful time of my life where I was only hired to do what I had done in the past…"

He further mentioned, "This was the time when I was at my lowest and had thoughts of ending my life…Had I chosen to take my life at that moment in time, people would have said, “Bollywood failed him” or “He should have lived coz he deserved better”….Maybe a couple of breaking news or trending hashtags." 

Personal life

In 2001, Vidyarthi tied the knot with Piloo Vidyarthi, also known as Rajoshi. Together, they welcomed a son named Arth. However, in 2022, the couple decided to part ways and filed for mutual divorce.

In 2023, Vidyarthi married Rupali Barua at 57. Netizens mocked him when he announced his marriage on social media, but this didn't affect the couple and they are happily married with each other.

