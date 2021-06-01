As 'Veere Di Wedding' clocks three years, find out why Kareena Kapoor Khan ALMOST said goodbye to the film

Kareena Kapoor Khan has worked effortlessly throughout both her pregnancies. After her first pregnancy, Bebo immediately returned to the sets and shot for her critically acclaimed 2018 film 'Veere Di Wedding', which has completed three years today (June 1).

'Veere Di Wedding' produced by Rhea Kapoor also featured Sonam Kapoor in the lead role with Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania playing a part of the girl gang. Portraying the role of Kalindi Puri, Kareena is shown as a strong, independent woman who majorly confides in her three best friends for all things in her life.

Bebo has time and again mentioned how she had a blast shooting for 'Veere Di Wedding' with the cast and crew, and how much she reminisces the good old days. Interestingly, before the shooting of the film, when Kareena learnt of her pregnancy, she had asked Rhea to replace her with a 'young girl', but the latter not only did not let Kareena leave, Rhea even decided to change the script to make Kareena's character pregnant so she could shoot with her bump.

But due to the absence of any maternity insurance in India for actresses, the makers had to drop the plan and go back to the original shifts. However, Rhea wanted to start shooting the film after Kareena's return post her first child, Taimur Ali Khan's delivery.

Another interesting fact about the movie was Bebo's fee. Kareena charged a whopping Rs 7 crore for 'Veere Di Wedding' in 2018, as per a Mid-Day report.

Meanwhile, Rhea had confirmed the film's sequel during an interactive session with her fans on Instagram. "I think it's gonna happen actually. It might happen sooner than I thought it would happen. But things look good. I am excited," she said.

On the work front, Kareena will soon be seen in Advait Chandan's directorial 'Laal Singh Chaddha' opposite Aamir Khan. This will be Kareena's first movie since she had her second baby in February this year. She also has Karan Johar's period drama 'Takht' lined up.