As Mahi retires, fan shares clip from Sushant Singh Rajput's 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' recalling the legends

Headlines

'Psl talent exposed': Fans erupt after Sai Sudarshan's match-winning 104 helps IND A beat PAK A in Emerging Asia Cup

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri slams Jiya Shankar for mixing handwash in Elvish Yadav's water, says 'this is insane...'

India vs Pakistan Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Sai Sudharsan's blazing ton helps IND A beat PAK A by 8 wickets

Rhea Chakraborty reacts after NCB decides not to challenge her bail in drugs case

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries' 'buy 1 get 1' offer, what it means for 36 lakh shareholders

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Psl talent exposed': Fans erupt after Sai Sudarshan's match-winning 104 helps IND A beat PAK A in Emerging Asia Cup

Neetu Kapoor posts cryptic note after Kangana Ranaut takes indirect dig at Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's marriage

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri slams Jiya Shankar for mixing handwash in Elvish Yadav's water, says 'this is insane...'

Top 10 cricketers to play 500 international matches

Meet IAS Sonal Goel, ex-CS, law graduate, who enjoys a massive fanbase

Heart health tips: Cardiac arrest signs that you should never ignore

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Record Alert! Virat Kohli Surpasses MS Dhoni, Inches Closer To Sachin Tendulkar In This Elite List

Vivek Agnihotri announces 'The Kashmir Files Unreported', Bawaal Screening, Ve Kamleya & More | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 19

"An Old Lady Came Up In Tears": Nathan Lyon Reveals His Side Of Lord's Long Room Incident

Neetu Kapoor posts cryptic note after Kangana Ranaut takes indirect dig at Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's marriage

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri slams Jiya Shankar for mixing handwash in Elvish Yadav's water, says 'this is insane...'

Rhea Chakraborty reacts after NCB decides not to challenge her bail in drugs case

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

As Mahi retires, fan shares clip from Sushant Singh Rajput's 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' recalling the legends

Soon after MS Dhoni announced his retirement from International cricket, fans went on to remember Sushant Singh Rajput, who went on to play the cricket legend on the big screen

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 15, 2020, 10:01 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Hours after former Team India skipper MS Dhoni announced his retirement from International cricket, fans went on to remember actor Sushant Singh Rajput once again. Sushant had played the role of MS Dhoni on the big screen, and shown the cricketer's glorious career after seeing initial struggle.

"Reel life and real life ..... both will be missed #Dhoni," wrote a fan while sharing an image of both. Meanwhile, another fan shared, "Thank You Mahi #MSDhoni."

Here are the tweets:

Dhoni had hinted that he has retired from international cricket through a social media post on Saturday (August 15). He took to Instagram and shared a video with a caption: "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired

A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on 

Actor Bipasha Basu had also reaction to the news of Dhoni's retirement. "Captain forever," she wrote on Insta while adding a heart and folded hand emoji.


Since India's semi-final exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand in August last year, MSD did not feature for the Men In Blue. However, the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman will be in action with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in UAE.

During his break from cricket, the 39-year-old also served for the Indian Army.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Hukum: Lyric video of Rajinkanth's new song from Jailer released, netizens say 'Anirudh never disappoints'

Kangana Ranaut to collaborate with Vijay Sethupathi in a psychological thriller? Here is what we know

Wordle 758 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 17

Asia Cup 2023 schedule announced, India to face Pakistan on this date

Meet highest paid employee of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance, not a CEO, not from IIT, his salary is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE