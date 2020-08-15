As Mahi retires, fan shares clip from Sushant Singh Rajput's 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' recalling the legends

Soon after MS Dhoni announced his retirement from International cricket, fans went on to remember Sushant Singh Rajput, who went on to play the cricket legend on the big screen

Hours after former Team India skipper MS Dhoni announced his retirement from International cricket, fans went on to remember actor Sushant Singh Rajput once again. Sushant had played the role of MS Dhoni on the big screen, and shown the cricketer's glorious career after seeing initial struggle.

"Reel life and real life ..... both will be missed #Dhoni," wrote a fan while sharing an image of both. Meanwhile, another fan shared, "Thank You Mahi #MSDhoni."

Here are the tweets:

One Man Gone Out of the World.. Another One Makes me Cry by his International Retirement.. Really Heartbreaking Year 2020 #MSDhoni #Dhoni #shushantsingrajput pic.twitter.com/xOoje2ks5I August 15, 2020

Dhoni had hinted that he has retired from international cricket through a social media post on Saturday (August 15). He took to Instagram and shared a video with a caption: "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired."

Actor Bipasha Basu had also reaction to the news of Dhoni's retirement. "Captain forever," she wrote on Insta while adding a heart and folded hand emoji.





Since India's semi-final exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand in August last year, MSD did not feature for the Men In Blue. However, the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman will be in action with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in UAE.

During his break from cricket, the 39-year-old also served for the Indian Army.