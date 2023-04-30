Search icon
Aryan Khan's D'Yavol X collection includes Rs 2 lakh jacket, Rs 24,000 Donald Duck tee; prices spark hilarious memefest

The sale of luxury streetwear D'Yavol X went online, and netizens are baffled by the high prices of the brand's t-shirts and jackets

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 11:26 PM IST

Aryan Khan-Shah Rukh Khan wearing D'Yavol X outfits

Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan's luxury streetwear, D'Yavol X, has created enough buzz in the past few weeks. The sale of D'Yavol X went online on April 30. The brand includes casual wear, funky t-shirts, jackets, hoodies, and sweatshirts. The online sale started on Sunday evening, leaving netizens stunned. 

Well, they are less surprised by the collection and more astonised by looking at the price of the outfits. The X signature jacket, which is endorsed by Shah Rukh Khan costs Rs 200,555. Yes, that's the price of the jacket, and Khan's fans do know that 555 is Shah Rukh's favourite figure. The product description describes the signature jacket as, "Crafted with the finest grade of Australian lamb leather, accentuated with a sleek hoodie and featuring our iconic red X, this is a jacket for the top wolf." 

Here's the Signature X jacket

image

The customised Donald Duck tee, which was promoted by Alia Bhatt costs Rs 24,400. While browsing the website for more details on the product, we read the product details that say, "Disrupting the plain white t-shirt game, this is a contradiction of luxurious fabric and wacky imagery. Created for comfort, designed for the outspoken." 

Here's the D'Yavol Donald Duck tee

image

The Alpha hoodie costs Rs 45,500, and the product description reads, "For the alpha, a hoodie that is less garment and more manifesto. It’s a powerful declaration made up of soft fabric, bold graphics, and audacious embellishments. Slip it on, and become a wolf in wolf’s clothing." 

Here's the Alpha hoodie

image

As soon as the sale of these limited edition outfits started, netizens browsed the website, and they are stunned by the heavy prices of the product. Several internet users called out Aryan Khan for being 'over ambitious' and making his brand inaccessible by keeping such high costs on his products. D'Yavol X also inspired some hilarious memes, and it went viral instantly. 

Check out the reactions

You can also take a look at the limited edition outfits of Aryan Khan's D'Yavol X by visiting the website www.dyavolx.com. 

 

