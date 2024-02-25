Article 370 box office collection day 2: Yami Gautam’s political thriller records huge jump, mints Rs 7.5 crore

Yami Gautam's political thriller Article 370 beats Vidyut Jammwal's Crakk at box office.

Yami Gautam’s recent political thriller, Article 370 opened to positive response from the audience and had a good start at the box office as well. The film has now witnessed a jump on its first Saturday.

As per Sacnilk’s early estimates, Yami Gautam’s film witnessed a huge jump on day two as it collected Rs 7.5 crore on Saturday. The film was released on February 23, Cinema Lovers Day, and collected Rs 5.9 crore. It witnessed a growth of 27.12%. So far, the film has collected ₹13.4 crore in India.

Yami Gautam’s film clashed with Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal, and Amy Jackson’s Crakk and has successfully beaten the film at the box office. Crakk trails behind Article 370 with a total collection of Rs 6 crore in India.

The film is based on terrorism and corruption in Jammu and Kashmir. Yami plays the role of an intelligence officer. Helmed by Aditya Jambhale, Article 370 also stars Priyamani and Arun Govil along with others in key roles.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to Article 370 while addressing a gathering in Jammu. He said, "I have heard that a film on Article 370 is going to be released this week... It is a good thing as it will help people in getting correct information." Replying to PM Modi's speech, Yami took to Instagram and wrote, "It is an absolute honor to watch PM @narendramodi Ji talk about #Article370Movie. My team and I hope that we all exceed your expectations in bringing this incredible story to the screen!”

Yami Gautam announced her pregnancy at the trailer launch event of the film and revealed how she shot the film during pregnancy. She said, “It was challenging. It was mentally draining too. I could write a thesis on it. There are so many questions, the firsts are always challenging. Suppose you ask me about motherhood and everything coming together. In that case, I really don't know what I would have done had Aditya not been there by my side, Lokesh bhayiyaa (Dhar) (brother-in-law), and everyone..."