Twitter
Headlines

Crakk box office collection day 1: Vidyut Jammwal’s film fails to beat Article 370, collects only Rs 4 crore

AAP-Congress alliance in Delhi, Gujarat, Goa, Chandigarh likely to be announced today

Shocking! Hyderabad businesswoman kidnaps TV anchor after she was...

Meet woman who is daughter-in-law of top cricketer, sister is star player, net worth is Rs 300 crore, her business is..

Article 370 box office collection day 1: Yami Gautam’s film gets decent opening, earns Rs 5.75 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Crakk box office collection day 1: Vidyut Jammwal’s film fails to beat Article 370, collects only Rs 4 crore

Meet woman who is daughter-in-law of top cricketer, sister is star player, net worth is Rs 300 crore, her business is..

Meet actress who belongs to Royal family, left luxury to marry common man, became a superstar after debut, she is now..

10 stunning photos of planets captured by NASA

Batters with most ducks in IPL  history

Batters with most runs for KKR in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

MIW vs DCW Highlights: Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 4 Wickets | WPL 2024 Match Number 1

WPL 2024 Match 1, MIW vs DCW: Mumbai Indians Wins The Toss, Choose To Bowl First In Chinnaswamy

WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Shah Rukh Khan With Other Bollywood Stars Slay The Women's Premier League

Crakk box office collection day 1: Vidyut Jammwal’s film fails to beat Article 370, collects only Rs 4 crore

Meet actress who belongs to Royal family, left luxury to marry common man, became a superstar after debut, she is now..

Meet actress who worked in superhit films, got married twice, then separated from second husband, she is now..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Article 370 box office collection day 1: Yami Gautam’s film gets decent opening, earns Rs 5.75 crore

Yami Gautam's Article 370 opens to positive response from audience, performs well at box office on day 1.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Feb 24, 2024, 09:38 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Article 370 box office collection Day 1
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Yami Gautam is back in action to entertain the audience with her recent release Article 370. The film opened to a positive response with fans praising the actress’ power-packed performance in the film. This has also been reflected in the box office collection. 

Yami Gautam and Priyamani’s film sees a decent opening. According to Sacnilk’s rough estimate, the film earned Rs 5.75 crore on day 1. The report also added that the film could have crossed the ₹10 crore mark if the prices of the tickets were not reduced due to Cinema Lovers’ Day. The film had an overall 42.83% Hindi Occupancy on Friday, February 23, 2024. The film is expected to perform well, and see a rise in the collection due to the positive response from the audience. 

Helmed by Aditya Jambhale, Article 370 also stars Priyamani and Arun Govil along with others in key roles. Yami Gautam plays the role of an intelligence agent in the movie, which revolves around the takedown of terrorism in Kashmir by rendering Article 370 ineffective. The film is being praised by critics as well as cinema lovers.

The producer of the film, Aditya Dhar, talked about Article 370 at the trailer launch and said, “The intent of the film is correct and till the time I am a filmmaker, producer, and a director, the intent will always be right. The day the intent is wrong, I will stop making films. So, I don't care what people say, especially those people who are agenda-driven critics.”

He also added, "I generally don't think about critics who call it propaganda. I feel it's the propaganda in their head that makes them look at this film as propaganda. Article 370 is an India-centric film. It is an incredible story. It is one of the best stories I have ever heard," Dhar told reporters at the film's trailer launch here."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Not Anushka Sharma, but this actress was Ali Abbas Zafar’s first choice opposite Salman Khan in Sultan

Instagram creators can now earn more, Meta rolling out a new tool that will…

Assam cabinet repeals Muslim marriages and divorces registration Act

World's most expensive wedding took place in India, cost more than Mukesh Ambani's kids Isha, Akash's wedding, was of..

'After independence, Congress party...': BJP chief JP Nadda at Labharthi Sammelan in Mumbai

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE