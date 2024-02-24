Article 370 box office collection day 1: Yami Gautam’s film gets decent opening, earns Rs 5.75 crore

Yami Gautam's Article 370 opens to positive response from audience, performs well at box office on day 1.

Yami Gautam is back in action to entertain the audience with her recent release Article 370. The film opened to a positive response with fans praising the actress’ power-packed performance in the film. This has also been reflected in the box office collection.

Yami Gautam and Priyamani’s film sees a decent opening. According to Sacnilk’s rough estimate, the film earned Rs 5.75 crore on day 1. The report also added that the film could have crossed the ₹10 crore mark if the prices of the tickets were not reduced due to Cinema Lovers’ Day. The film had an overall 42.83% Hindi Occupancy on Friday, February 23, 2024. The film is expected to perform well, and see a rise in the collection due to the positive response from the audience.

Helmed by Aditya Jambhale, Article 370 also stars Priyamani and Arun Govil along with others in key roles. Yami Gautam plays the role of an intelligence agent in the movie, which revolves around the takedown of terrorism in Kashmir by rendering Article 370 ineffective. The film is being praised by critics as well as cinema lovers.

The producer of the film, Aditya Dhar, talked about Article 370 at the trailer launch and said, “The intent of the film is correct and till the time I am a filmmaker, producer, and a director, the intent will always be right. The day the intent is wrong, I will stop making films. So, I don't care what people say, especially those people who are agenda-driven critics.”

He also added, "I generally don't think about critics who call it propaganda. I feel it's the propaganda in their head that makes them look at this film as propaganda. Article 370 is an India-centric film. It is an incredible story. It is one of the best stories I have ever heard," Dhar told reporters at the film's trailer launch here."