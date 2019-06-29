'Article 15' Box Office Report Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana's film opens on a decent note

Ayushmann Khurrana's latest outing Article 15 hit the screens on Friday. The film had an occupancy rate of 10-15% on its opening day and it has opened better than the actor's 2018 hit film, Andhadhun. The film is based on Article 15 of the Indian Constitution, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of religion, race, caste, sex and place of birth, among many other factors. This is the first time Ayushmann is seen playing the role of a cop.

Now, the first-day collections of Article 15 are out and as per reports in Box Office India, the Anubhav Sinha directorial has made about Rs 4.75 crore nett. It's a decent opening for Ayushmann and has got a better opening than Andhadhun which made about Rs 2.45 crore nett on its first day. On the other hand, it's Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh which is continuing to rule at the box office in its second week too.

Meanwhile, talking about Article 15, Ayushmann earlier said, "I feel this has been the most consuming and the toughest role I have ever played in my career. I have never played a cop but this role was very physically demanding, at the same time."

The film revolves around the rape and murder of three minor girls in the rural area of the country, and Ayushmann plays the role of the investigating officer.

Apart from Ayushmann, the film also stars Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa and Sumbul Touqeer in pivotal roles.