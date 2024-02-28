Meet actor who lost parents at 18, sold cosmetics in buses, worked in photo lab, his life changed when Jaya Bachchan...

Ashad Varsi, one of the known faces from the film industry who needs no introduction, won millions of hearts with his performances. But do you know, the journey of him becoming an actor was not easy.

From once owning a lavish bungalow and two buildings at Grant Road, he shifted to a 1RK room. Arshad Warsi saw both highs and lows, yet he maintained unwavering motivation. Today, we celebrate the versatile actor behind memorable characters like Circuit, Manav, and Adi.

Lost both his parents at 18

Arshad Warsi's father, Ahmed Ali Khan, was not only a poet but also a singer. In honor of his allegiance to the Sufi saint Waris Pak, he adopted the surname Warsi. Unfortunately, tragedy struck when Arshad was just 18 years old, as his father succumbed to bone cancer. Two years later, the grief continued with the passing of Arshad's mother, who lost her battle to kidney failure.

Shifted to 1 RK room

Following the loss of his parents, Arshad Warsi faced the harsh reality of fending for himself. Unfortunately, he experienced further setbacks as he had to part with his two buildings at Grant Road due to legal complications, leading the tenants to become owners of the flats they occupied. The challenges continued as Arshad had to bid farewell to his Juhu Bungalow. In the face of adversity, he and his brother relocated to a modest 1RK accommodation.

Became salesman

After 10th grade, Arshad left his school and started working as a salesman. As The Hindu reported, Arshad sold lipsticks and nail polish on buses between Borivali and Bandra. He has worked in a photo lab and even assisted Mahesh Bhatt Kaash and Thikana.

Career/When Jaya Bachchan helped him

Arshad Warsi's journey into the world of entertainment began when he joined Akbar Sami's dance group, fueled by his passion for dance, eventually leading him to become a choreographer. He crafted choreography for musicals under the guidance of Alyque Padamsee and Bharat Dabholkar. Despite receiving a movie offer from Joy Augustine, Arshad, thriving as a choreographer, hesitated to delve into acting. However, a turning point arrived when Jaya Bachchan extended an invitation, resulting in Arshad being pleasantly surprised with his first film offer, "Tere Mere Sapne," marking the beginning of his acting career.

Arshad Warsi is happily married to Maria Goretti, and the couple is blessed with two children, Zeke Warsi and Zene Zoe Warsi.

Fame

Arshad gained widespread acclaim for portraying the endearing goon, Circuit, in the Munna Bhai franchise, earning him a special place in the hearts of fans. His versatility shone through in other beloved roles such as Manav in the Golmaal series and Aditya Srivastava in the Dhamaal series.