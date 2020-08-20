Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet's untitled cross-border love story to resume shooting amid COVID-19

Director Kaashvie Nair's debut, a cross-border love story featuring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead, will be resuming shoot of the film from Monday. Just before the coronavirus pandemic, the film was just 14 days away from completion.

The news of the shoot resume was confirmed by Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment who said, "Kaashvie, John, Bhushanji and my team have worked hard to make sure that all actors are safe and comfortable. We've taken them through all the safety protocols certified by the state government through the Film's Producers Guild. It will be a 10-day shoot with the entire cast. After this, we will be left with a four-day schedule, which will happen after the rains, around September end. We had initially planned to film from March 21 to the beginning of April, but the lockdown hit that plan for a six."

Reports state that Neena Gupta and Kanwaljit Singh Seth will also be a part of this schedule along with Divya Seth and others. For the uninformed, Kanwaljit was among the many senior actors who had raised objections against the government's resolution prohibiting actors above the age of 65 from shooting for films, TV shows, and commercials.

Speaking about the impending shoot, Bushan said, "It's encouraging to see actors and the crew all prepped up and keen to get back to work. The safety protocols will be followed strictly on the set, and we are hoping everything goes as planned."

He further added, "Completing the upcoming schedule successfully will give confidence to my other production partners to kick-off pending shoots."

The film yet untitled, directed by Kaashvie Nair, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series) along with Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment), and John Abraham (JA Entertainment).