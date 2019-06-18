Arjun Kapoor leaves no stone unturned in teasing Malaika Arora on her latest Instagram post

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have stopped being media-shy when it comes to their relationship. The couple who have been together for quite some time and has made several public appearances since then. When asked about coming out in public, Arjun earlier stated to Filmfare, "We've come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There's a certain understanding the media has... they've been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable."

Apart from stepping out in public, Arjun and Malaika also post comments on each other's Instagram feed. It's not that they go lovey-dovey, but at times, they even end up teasing each other in the cutest way. Today, Malaika took to her Instagram page and shared a series of photos in which she is tying her hair in a ponytail. In her post, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl is seen donning swimwear as well. She captioned her post as, "#tuesdayteachings .... 5 steps on how u can learn to tie a ponytail .....#tossntie (swipe right )" Soon after that, Arjun left a comment on her post stating, "Still not tied after 5 pictures..." To which Malaika replied, "@arjunkapoor achaaaaa"

Check it out below:

That's such a cute banter and how!

Meanwhile, when Arjun was asked about his marriage plans with Malaika, he had said to Filmfare, "I'm not getting married. I understand why there are speculations. Because in my own house people would ask tu shaadi kab kar raha hai? It's a very organic Indian question. If you're with someone for even three days, the marriage question pops up. Shaadi karlo, tumhari umar ho gayi hai, abhi kitna sochoge? 33 for most people in India is a great age to get married, but not for me. I still have time. If I've not hidden my relationship, why will I hide my marriage yaar?"