Wishing her sister on her 25th birthday, Arjun Kapoor shared a quirky black and white picture with Janhvi Kapoor. As a caption, Arjun wrote, "I know I wasn’t around for quite a few birthdays but now you’re stuck with me for life".





Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will be seen in 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi', 'Mili', and 'Good Luck Jerry' in 2022.