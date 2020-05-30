Apurva Ansari buys house with partner Siddhant, says 'It’s time LGBTQ families are normalised too'

Apurva is known for writing for films such as Aligarh, a story about a smalltown college professor demonised for engaging in a same-sex relationship in secret.

Screenwriter Apurva Ansari on Friday took to his official social media account and posted a picture with his partner Siddhant revealing that he has purchased a new house with him. He also posted a picture of the nameplate of his new house.

In his caption, the writer urged people to normalise same-sex relationships and opened up on how he and Siddhant had to lie about being cousins for most of their lives together. He wrote, "For 13 years we pretended to be cousins so we could rent a home together. We were told ‘keep curtains drawn so neighbours don’t know ‘what’ you are’. We recently bought our own home. Now we voluntarily tell neighbours we are partners. It’s time LGBTQ families are normalised too."

For the uninformed, Apurva is known for writing for films such as Aligarh, a story about a smalltown college professor demonised for engaging in a same-sex relationship in secret. He also served as an editor on the first season of Amazon Prime’s Made in Heaven.

Many celebrities including Rahul Dev, Kunal Kapoor, Amid Sadh, Ashish Choudhry, Guneet Monga, and others left encouraging comments on the post which has gone viral since it was posted. In an interview in 2018, Apurva had spoken about growing up as a gay man and had said, "It’s the same for any person growing up in any sexually repressed society—you grow up in closets. It’s a dark space where no one else is allowed and all you have is a torch for company. You search inside your confined space for answers but there isn’t another soul who can share your feelings. You try and find answers through magazines, porn, noises that infiltrate from the outside world. It is lonely."