Apurva Ansari buys house with partner Siddhant, says 'It’s time LGBTQ families are normalised too'

Headlines

Gurugram: Section 144 lifted as normalcy returns days after communal clashes in Nuh

Taali trailer: Sushmita Sen's web series showcases struggles of Gauri Sawant's life, fights for transgender rights

Manipur violence: CBI to investigate FIRs involving crime against women in state

Uttar Pradesh: Roof of temple verandah collapses in Agra, minor girl killed

From 1990s till date, how ‘paradiplomacy’ gained momentum in India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Interview | Ishwak Singh reveals how Paatal Lok 2 will be relevant in current political scenario?

Who is Neville Roy Singham, US-based millionaire accused of pushing Chinese propaganda in India?

Taali trailer: Sushmita Sen's web series showcases struggles of Gauri Sawant's life, fights for transgender rights

Diabetes diet: 8 worst foods for diabetics 

Health benefits of eating dark chocolate

8 must-watch Bollywood romantic films with heartbreaking endings

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Interview | Ishwak Singh reveals how Paatal Lok 2 will be relevant in current political scenario?

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

Pakistan train accident: 25 killed, over 80 injured after train derails in Pakistan's Sindh

Taali trailer: Sushmita Sen's web series showcases struggles of Gauri Sawant's life, fights for transgender rights

Gal Gadot says she felt 'connected' with Alia Bhatt from the first time they met: 'She's my buddy, my sister'

Cast of Prabhas-starrer Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire barred from interviews ahead of trailer launch, know why

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Apurva Ansari buys house with partner Siddhant, says 'It’s time LGBTQ families are normalised too'

Apurva is known for writing for films such as Aligarh, a story about a smalltown college professor demonised for engaging in a same-sex relationship in secret.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 30, 2020, 12:18 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Screenwriter Apurva Ansari on Friday took to his official social media account and posted a picture with his partner Siddhant revealing that he has purchased a new house with him. He also posted a picture of the nameplate of his new house. 

In his caption, the writer urged people to normalise same-sex relationships and opened up on how he and Siddhant had to lie about being cousins for most of their lives together. He wrote, "For 13 years we pretended to be cousins so we could rent a home together. We were told ‘keep curtains drawn so neighbours don’t know ‘what’ you are’. We recently bought our own home. Now we voluntarily tell neighbours we are partners. It’s time LGBTQ families are normalised too."

For the uninformed, Apurva is known for writing for films such as Aligarh, a story about a smalltown college professor demonised for engaging in a same-sex relationship in secret. He also served as an editor on the first season of Amazon Prime’s Made in Heaven. 

Many celebrities including Rahul Dev, Kunal Kapoor, Amid Sadh, Ashish Choudhry, Guneet Monga, and others left encouraging comments on the post which has gone viral since it was posted. In an interview in 2018, Apurva had spoken about growing up as a gay man and had said, "It’s the same for any person growing up in any sexually repressed society—you grow up in closets. It’s a dark space where no one else is allowed and all you have is a torch for company. You search inside your confined space for answers but there isn’t another soul who can share your feelings. You try and find answers through magazines, porn, noises that infiltrate from the outside world. It is lonely." 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral chat: Boss receives drunk text from employee, wins hearts for all the right reasons

This Chennai woman used to earn just 50 paise, now runs Rs 2 lakh per day revenue company; her net worth is…

GATE 2024 Notification expected soon at gate.iisc.ac.in, check list of documents required

Unstoppable moves: Groom's viral wedding dance sweeps social media, watch

Most expensive Indian song likely to be in this film as makers spent Rs 90 crore on songs, it’s not Shah Rukh’s Jawan

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE