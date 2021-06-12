In Pic: Anushka Sharma in comfortable jammies is just the photo you want to see on a weekend

Bollywood actor-producer Anushka Sharma who accompanied husband and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli to England for the World Test Championship tour is enjoying a beautiful time in Southampton. And while Anushka has been treating fans with great views from the picturesque location where the Indian squad along with their families are staying, Anushka shared a new picture on her Instagram handle, looking cute in her printed jammies.

Sharing a picture, which looks like it has been shot at her Mumbai home for a brand, Anushka wrote what her morning routine looks like. "My mornings start with a healthy routine of oil pulling. I call it yoga for the mouth. It’s simple but highly effective," read a part of her caption. She added that the "oil pulls out toxins and keeps her mouth clean and healthy."

Along with the informative caption, Anushka shared a photo of herself seated comfortable on an armchair, dressed in comfortable jammies, striking a pose with a cute facial expression while holding a book in her hand.

In her Instagram Stories, Anushka shared a beautiful photo featuring purple dandelions. Take a look here:

On March 11, Virat had shared an adorable photo with Anushka, clicked at their Mumbai home, in which the actress is seen in the same jammies. Take a look:

Earlier, the actor gave fans a glimpse of the breathtaking view from the hotel where she is staying with Virat and her daughter Vamika. Anushka captioned it as "The kind of English summer".

On June 5, as soon as she touched down and checked into her total in Southhampton, Anushka shared a glimpse of her 'quarantine at the stadium' life. Alongside a solo photo posing in the backdrop of a stadium, Anushka who was all smiles for the camera, joked that 'don't bring home work' will not be applicable for husband Virat Kohli for some time. She followed up the caption with #'quarantineatthestadium'.