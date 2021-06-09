Headlines

Anushka Sharma gives glimpse of breathtaking 'English summer' in Southampton

Anushka Sharma shared a short video on her Instagram story straight from her hotel room.

Updated: Jun 09, 2021, 04:41 PM IST

Anushka Sharma who accompanied Virat Kohli to England is enjoying a beautiful time in Southampton. The actor has been sharing photos straight from the hotel they are staying in with their daughter Vamika. The hotel has a beautiful view of the stadium where Team India have kickstarted their practices. Amid that, Anushka gave a weather update on her Instagram story with a shot yet gorgeous video.

In the video, the actor gives a glimpse into the breathtaking view from the hotel and it's foggy all over. Interestingly, it's summertime in England but her video says otherwise. Anushka captioned it as "The kind of English summer".

A few days back, Anushka took to her Instagram page and shared her casual-cool photo after touching down in Southampton. She wrote, "Don’t bring work home isn’t going to be applicable for Virat for some time. #QuarantineAtTheStadium."

With this social media post, Anushka revealed the location of their stay. The couple looks like they are couped up at a plush hotel that is inside the cricket stadium. Given the proximity of the stadium from the hotel as seen in the picture, Anushka will definitely be cheering the loudest for Virat and the men in blue as they look to raise the Test Championship trophy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, after her maternity break, Anushka resumed shooting for her brand commitments. The actor is yet to announce her comeback to the movies after nearly a three-year break.

Moreover, Anushka is looking to open her animal shelter next year on the outskirts of Mumbai.

