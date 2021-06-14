Trending#

Anupam Kher wishes wife Kirron Kher on her birthday, shares unseen photos featuring Robert De Niro, Bradley Cooper

Even Anil Kapoor posted a birthday wish for Kirron Kher on his social media pages.


Aishwarya Vasudevan

DNA webdesk

Updated: Jun 14, 2021, 08:48 AM IST

Actor-politician Kirron Kher celebrates her birthday on June 14 and has turned 69 this year. Her near and dear ones took to their social media pages to wish her on her special day. Veteran actor Anupam Kher who is Kirron's husband posted a series of unseen photos of her on his Instagram page. His posts include the 'Devdas' actor's photos with The Dalai Lama, Robert De Niro, Bradley Cooper among others.

While sharing the post, Anupam wished Kirron by writing, "Happy birthday dearest #Kirron!! May God give you a long and healthy life. May the Almighty grant you all the happiness in the world! People all over the world love you for the person you are! You are honest, fair, sincere and forthright! You deal with every situation in life with amazing inner strength and grace! Stay healthy and safe! Love and prayers always! @kirronkhermp #Birthday #SpecialDay #14thJune #Family #MemberParliament #Actress #ColThakarSingh #DalaiLama #RobertDeNiro #BradleyCooper."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Even Anil Kapoor wished Kirron with one throwback photo and the other clicked recently. He wrote, "Happy birthday my lovely friend, I wish you every happiness your heart can hold. Here’s to another fabulous year of life! You’re simply the best! @kirronkhermp."

Meanwhile, Kirron Kher is currently undergoing cancer treatment after getting diagnosed with multiple myeloma.

While talking about her treatment, Anupam had earlier told Bombay Times, "Kirron’s health is improving. It’s a tough treatment. She often says that the lockdown and COVID-19 situation have made things difficult. Patients going through this treatment need something to distract themselves."