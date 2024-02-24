Anupam Kher reveals his mom doesn't know about Satish Kaushik's demise: 'She keeps asking me to...'

Anupam Kher, who will soon be in Satish Kaushik's last film, Kaagaz 2, revealed that his mother doesn't know about Satish Kaushik's demise.

Kaagaz 2, marking the final film of the late actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik, features Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Neena Gupta, Smriti Kalra, Kiran Kumar, and others. While promoting the movie, Anupam Kher said, "I practised meditation so I wouldn't cry during the promotions. It's not about selling the film; I need to talk about it. We made many films together. This one focuses on protests and rallies. Why do ordinary people have to suffer?"

Anupam Kher became emotional while saying, "My mother doesn't know Satish is gone. She keeps asking me to call him over for dinner, but I don't have the courage to tell her. I hope it remains the same."

Darshan Kumar shared, "I received appreciation after the trailer release. This is my second film with Anupam Sir after 'The Kashmir Files.' We rehearsed extensively, even for every line. Anupam Sir would invite me to his vanity van for rehearsals. Satish Ji literally held my hand and guided me through this film."

About Satish Kaushik's demise

Satish Kaushik passed away on March 9, 2023. Anupam Kher was among those who shared the unfortunate news on social media. He wrote on the micro-blogging site, "I know 'death is the ultimate truth of this world' But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!" Satish Kaushik passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on March 8 in New Delhi. The post-mortem report of the veteran actor and filmmaker confirmed that his sudden demise was caused by a heart attack.

About Kaagaz 2

Directed by V.K. Prakash and produced by Shashi Satish Kaushik, Ratan Jain, and Ganesh Jain, Kaagaz 2 is a collaborative effort by Satish Kaushik Entertainment LLP & Venus Worldwide Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Kaagaz 2 is a spiritual successor to Kaagaz (2021). Kaagaz 2 will be released in cinemas on March 1.