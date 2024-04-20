Twitter
Bollywood

'Justice milega': Ankita Lokhande talks about Sushant Singh Rajput, reveals she's still connected with his family

Ankita Lokhande revealed that she's still in touch with Sushant Singh Rajput's family, and she also commented on people who are demanding justice for the actor.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 20, 2024, 06:08 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Ankita Lokhande has been quite vocal about her past relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress has discussed SSR in various interviews and even in Bigg Boss 17 multiple times. In her latest interview, Ankita revealed that she's still in touch with his family, and understands the pain they're going through. While speaking to India.com, Ankita also commented on the people who have been demanding justice for SSR.  

In the conversation, Ankita said, "I think family, Shweta di ki baat karti hun, everybody in the family is going through a lot. Unn sab se connected hun aaj bhi. I know they are going through pain and it’s not easy ki vo chala jaye. Toh definitely vo log demand karege (Shweta di and the entire family is going through a lot. I am still connected to them. I know they are going through pain and it’s not easy for them to let go. They will definitely demand the closure)." Ankita further asserted, "I am very sure ki justice milega (I am sure that he will get justice soon)." 

For the unversed, Ankita and Sushant have worked together in Ekta Kapoor's popular show Pavitra Rishta. The duo won over the audience with their chemistry as Manav and Archana. During the show, the two came close, dated for a few years, and then parted ways. In June 2020, Sushant was then found dead in his Mumbai apartment. While it is reported to be a case of death by suicide, the actor’s fans and family suspected foul play.

This year in March, Sushant Singh Rajpur’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti posted a video statement, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the CBI probe regarding Sushant’s death. In her statement, Shweta emphasised that it’s been 45 months since her brother passed away but they do not have any major update from the investigating agency. In the video, she said, "Namastey. I am Shweta Singh Kirti. I am Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister. I am recording this message for our Prime Minister Modi ji. I wanted to bring to your attention that this is the 45th month of Bhai’s passing away and we still don’t know any updates on the investigation that is being conducted by the CBI. I would highly request your intervention into the matter because as a family and as a country, we are grappling with so many answered questions in this case." Speaking about Ankita Lokhande, the actress was last seen in Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. In this film, Ankita played the role of Savarkar's wife Yamunabai.

