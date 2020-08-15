Ankita Lokhande releases bank statement: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti calls her 'independent woman'

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti showed her support to Ankita Lokhande, who recently shared her bank statements after being accused of living in a house, the EMI for which was paid by Sushant. Shweta called Shweta an 'independent woman'.

Shweta also said that she is proud of Ankita. "You are an independent woman and I am proud of you my girl!," commented Shweta on Ankita's Instagram post. Meanwhile, Mahesh Shetty, who was Sushant's closest friend and the last person the actor called before being found dead, wrote, "You don't need to explain your self we are proud of you."

Take a look:

"Here I cease all the speculations. As transparent as I could be. My Flat`s Registration as well as my Bank Statement`s (01/01/19 to 01/03/20) highlighting the EMI's being deducted from my account on a monthly basis. There is nothing more I have to say," Ankita wrote on her verified Twitter account in the early hours of Saturday, sharing copies of her bank statements from January 2019 to March 2020.

Ankita's tweet came hours after a report in a portal claiming that Sushant was paying instalments worth Rs 4.5 crore for a flat in Malad, where Ankita 'reportedly' resides. The report stated that they have received this piece of information from sources at Enforcement Directorate (ED). The report emerged on Friday evening and Ankita tweeted denying the same just a few minutes after midnight.

Meanwhile, the ED on Friday questioned the personal staff of Sushant Singh Rajput, including his servant, in connection with the money laundering case, it is probing in the matter. According to top ED officials, the agency recorded the statements of Pankaj Dubey, Rajat Mewati and Dipesh Sawant under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.