Ankita Lokhande hits back at Rhea Chakraborty for claiming Sushant Singh Rajput felt 'claustrophobic' in flights

Ankita Lokhande has shared a video of Sushant Singh Rajput on Thursday, of him sitting in a flight simulator. She captioned her post saying, "Dream. Is this #claustrophobia ? u always wanted to fly and u did it." Ankita's video came just sometime after Rhea Chakraborty claimed that Sushant felt "claustrophobia" in flights and took medicines for it.

Rhea's statement was also contradictory to Sushant's handwritten list of 50 dreams that he shared in September 2019 which included learning how to fly a plane. Meanwhile, Sushant’s father, KK Singh, today, also shared a video in which he called Rhea a "murderer" and accused her of poisoning the late actor.

In his video, KK Singh said, "Rhea had been giving poison to my son for a long time. She is his murderer. I request the authorities to arrest her and her aides as soon as possible and get them punished." His video came just a day after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) registered a criminal case against actress Rhea Chakraborty over drug conspiracy reports.

On Wednesday, apart from Rhea, who was also Sushant's girlfriend, the NCB booked a few other people in connection with the case, against whom the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had already been investigating earlier, Zee News reported.

Reports state that a team from Delhi will investigate the case in Mumbai and cases have been registered under Sections 20, 22, 27, and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. For the uninformed, in a WhatsApp chat between Rhea and a person named Jaya Saha, who is reportedly Rhea's friend, the former tells the actor, "I have asked her to co-ordinate Shruti." This chat happened on November 25, 2019. Rhea also texts Jaya, "Thanks so much." To which Saha replies, "No problem bro, hope it will be helpful."

This incriminating chats of Rhea that have been leaked hints about alleged drug use by the actor. Earlier there were even reports that Rhea did a 'healing' process with Sushant and the name of the resort Waterstone in Mumbai made it to the case.