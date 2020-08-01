Anil Kapoor, Adnan Sami mourn Amar Singh's demise

Film and music industry celebrities took to social media to pay condolences after the demise of veteran politician Amar Singh on Saturday.

Rajya Sabha member and former Samajwadi Party general secretary Amar Singh passed away in Singapore after prolonged illness. He was 64, and had been reportedly hospitalised for a second kidney transplant.

Anil Kapoor called Amar Singh 'doston ka dost'. "Amar Singhji was a doston ka dost, always there when you needed him and passionately loved films and it`s music...he will be truly missed...may he rest in peace. My heartfelt prayers & condolences to the family," Kapoor tweeted.

Devotional singer Anup Jalota released a video in memory of his "friend" Amar Singh. "Sri Amar Singhji is no more. I am deeply saddened. I had a beautiful bond with him. We used to talk about shayari and songs. I have lost a good friend," Jalota said in the video.

Lyricist Manoj Muntashair tweeted, "May you rest in peace #AmarSingh ji. I still remember our chance meeting when coincidently we got adjoining seats in the craft, while flying to Bangkok for IIFA-2018. We talked a lot about cinema, poetry but nothing political. You will be missed."

Singer Adnan Sami wrote on Twitter, "Saddened to learn of the passing away of #AmarSingh ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family & may his soul rest in peace.Folded hands."

Amar Singh is survived by wife Pankaja and twin daughters.