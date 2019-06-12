'And it's a wrap!' Priyanka Chopra's message for 'The Sky Is Pink' team is all heart

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram page and shared a series of photos posing with the team of 'The Sky Is Pink'. She posted the photos with a heartfelt caption.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently in Mumbai, where she was shooting for her upcoming Bollywood film, The Sky Is Pink. The actor came from the US a few days back for the special song shoot. The filming was wrapped a couple of days back and the whole team of The Sky Is Pink decided to let their hair down and party hard. Priyanka along with co-stars Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf, director Shonali Bose and producers Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur were snapped at a popular lounge in the city. However, the male lead of The Sky Is Pink, Farhan Akhtar was missing from the scenes.

PeeCee took to her Instagram page and shared a series of photos from the party and also from the sets. She wrote a heartfelt note as the film has been completed. Priyanka captioned, "And it’s a wrap. This movie is special to me on so many levels. Not just because @roykapurfilms and @rsvpmovies (Sid and Ronnie) partnered with me on my first Hindi production.. but also took the chance on me to bring to life a character and a true story that needed to be told. @faroutakhtar you made an amazing co-actor all over again with all the laughter and fun! (you were missed tonight) and my amazing @zairawasim_ and @rohitsaraf10 who I’ve made friends for life with! This was the hardest loveliest experience. Thank you @shonalibose_ for your incredibly unique vision. I’m so proud of your faith in me. Thank you so much to Our crew who worked tirelessly for 10 months to make this special piece of cinema. I love you all. See u at the pictures!!! #skyispink"

The Sky Is Pink is slated to release on October 11, 2019.