Ananya Panday shares hilarious story when her mother disowned her over Hrithik Roshan fangirling

Ananya Panday also happened to reveal that she wants a boy exactly like Varun Dhawan in her life

Ananya Panday has become the talk of the town ever since she made her debut earlier this year. She has been in the news due to some or the other reason. The actress now indulged in a tete-a-tete with India Today, where she revealed her love for actors Hrithik Roshan and Varun Dhawan.

Talking about her first crush, the actress was prompt to say, "Hrithik Roshan. I think everyone is in love with him. I didn't tell him par jab main do saal ki thi I went for a birthday party and he was there. I started screaming 'Hrithik, Hrithik!' My mom was like, 'Yeh kiska bachcha hai?' and she tried to leave me and go away. I'm obsessed with Hrithik. School mein there were many boys that I was crushing on. They would confess their love first."

She further went on to talk about her ideal guy and reasoned why Varun Dhawan is the ideal guy for her. She said, "Varun Dhawan! I like him and I want someone exactly like him. His energy! He is so charming, funny and cute. He dances so well. He is just so filmy, he is a proper filmy hero."

Revealing her favorutie actor and actress, Ananya added, "Shah Rukh (Khan) sir is just my favourite! Kareena (Kapoor Khan) is also my favourite. I love Poo (her character from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham). Main Poo ke saare lines apni asli zindagi mein use karti hoon."

Ananya Panday, who is best friends with Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Sonam Kapoor-Janhvi Kapoor's cousin Shanaya Kapoor, made her Bollywood debut earlier this year with Student of The Year 2. Daughter to Chunky Pandey and Bhavna Panday, Ananya is currently linked up with the co-star of her next film Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik Aaryan. The movie also stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role.