Ananya Panday flaunts her toned body in sexy blue bikini, Suhana Khan reacts

Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday recently took to Instagram to share a throwback photo from her Gehraiyaan shoot days, which went viral. The actress appeared in a stylish bikini set with a printed cover-up for the images. Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor, two of her best pals, gave her a thumbs up for her beach babe look in the summer-ready ensemble.



The star captioned the post, "When continuity pictures aren't so bad throwback to Gehraiyaan dayzzz."



Ananya manages to deliver a praise-worthy look in every appearance, from red-carpet outings to promotional looks for films. And this new throwback photo of her in a pastel-colored bikini suit with a printed cover-up proves our point.

Reacting to the post Suhana wrote, “Oh wowww.”



Ananya covered her pastel blue bikini set with an orange-colored cover-up. It has an open front, a flowy silhouette, and a white leaf pattern all throughout. Ananya finished off her look with little make-up, side-parted and open tresses, blue tropical print slip-on sandals, a tiny bracelet, and a sleek chain with a lovely pendant.



Ananya Pandey is the daughter of Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey and Bhavana Pandey. She made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Dharma Productions' 'Student Of The Year 2', which also stars Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Ananya also starred alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in the film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh.' She also acted alongside Ishaan Khatter in the film 'Khaali Peeli.' As Ananya and Ishaan collaborated on 'Khaali Peeli,' rumours of them dating began to circulate. The couple, on the other hand, kept their connection a secret and never confirmed it. Their secret appearances, romantic dinner dates, and social media banter, on the other hand, provided endless grist for the gossip mills.