Anand Ahuja says 'let’s go na' to Sonam K Ahuja as she shares childhood photo clicked during a train journey

Sonam K Ahuja knows how to treat fans with throwback photos from her childhood album. The actor, who loves to share photos on Instagram leaves no stone unturned in doing so. Be it with any family member, Sonam has tons of photos with them to share on the photo-sharing website and it goes viral in no time. The stylish actor also proved that she has always been a fashion icon since childhood.

On Thursday, Sonam took to her Instagram page and shared a childhood photo clicked during a train ride. In the photo, the actor as a cute kid is seen smiling lovingly while sleeping on the top berth of the express train. She captioned the post in the sweetest way by writing, "There’s something very unique about train journeys. From passing sceneries to sharing meals and having a sense of community, I really miss taking the train sometimes - our very own version of a family road trip. #ThrowbackThursday #TBT #RoadTrip"

Check it out below:

Sonam's husband Anand S Ahuja commented on her post by getting nostalgic. He wrote, "I love this pic! I also love trains ... let’s go na, soon? The last time I went by rail was to Rishikesh but my most memorable one was to Bandhavgarh ... some 14 hours w about 30 classmates!"

On the other hand, Sonam's mom Sunita Kapoor asked her, "Sonam where did you find this?"

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will next be seen in The Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan.