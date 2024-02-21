Twitter
Amitabh, Shah Rukh, Ranbir line up to work with this man, became star after 'awkward' childhood, is worth Rs 1700 crore

Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shahrukh Khan to Salman Khan have worked with Karan Johar.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 12:42 PM IST

Edited by

In the world of social media, every detail related to the celebs reaches out to their fans very easily. Not only do fans keep themselves updated but celebrities often share their opinions, photos, and other details on the internet.

Childhood pictures of many Bollywood celebrities also go viral on social media surface on social media and it becomes difficult for their fans to recognize them after seeing them. One such childhood photo of a famous Bollywood director also went viral on social media. Recognising him in a throwback photo is no less than a challenge. From Alia Bhatt, Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan to Amitabh Bachchan have worked with him

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

 The child in the photo, who is wearing a sweater and smiling at the camera, is none other than one of the biggest filmmakers in India, Karan Johar.  No one can deny the fact that the filmmaker, who often gets trolled and remains the butt of jokes, is one of the greatest directors in the country and gave us the most memorable films.

In one of the interviews, Karan talked about his life and discussed how he was treated during his childhood days. In a bold tete-a-tete with Poonam Saxena and Shobhaa De at the Jaipur Literature Festival, while discussing his life, he revealed that he fought several internal struggles when he was growing up.

He talked about his awkward childhood in a 'snooty neighbourhood' and said that tag of ‘pansy’ bothered him during this time. He said, “I hated the word 'Pansy' and I was called that as a child. I was effeminate as a child and I used to have sleepless nights over the fact that I am different from other children. Even when I weighed 150 kilos, my mother said I was the best-looking child in the world and my father told me that once I lost a little puppy fat, I stood a chance as a hero in Hindi films!”

He added, “People assume that being the son of Yash Johar I led a cushy, nepotistic life but people have different kinds of struggles. There is so much conjecture about your orientation, your sexuality. As a person, I internalised a lot of my fears, and sometimes it takes a book to know who you really are. For me, it was an extremely liberating experience."

As per reports, Karan Johar earns Rs 100 crore annually now. His net worth is reportedly more than Rs 1700 crore and is now India's richest director.

 

 

