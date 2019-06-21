Amitabh Bachchan's quirky avatar in Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo' is what you have been waiting for all week

Shoojit Sircar has managed to bring along the talents of Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan into his upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo. When you have such a rare combination, expect something unusual and crazy to happen. Friday morning got a surprise in Amitabh Bachchan's first look from the film.

Shoojit Sircar and his team of Gulabo Sitabo released the first look of Amitabh Bachchan from their film. A long, curly moustache and beard, spectacles and dense white eyebrows with wrinkles over his forehead with a huge nose, Amitabh Bachchan goes unrecognizable for the film. He wears a taqiyah (muslim cap) over his head and covers himself in scarf wearing what looks like a blue kurta.

See his look here:

In the movie which is based in Lucknow, Amitabh Bachchan plays landlord to Ayushmann Khurrana. A source close to the development, speaking about Big B's look, told Mumbai Mirror, “When Shoojit showed him the look sketch, he was excited to work on the film, taking it on as a new challenge. He is required to sit down with the make-up team for hours before starting the shoot. An international crew has come on board to work on the appearance.”

Ronnie Lahiri added that Ayushmann Khurrana would begin work on the project soon. "Ayushmann will join the team shortly (once he finishes another upcoming film, Bala). It’s a start-to-finish schedule and will end in August," mentioned the producer.

The movie is expected to wrap up in August. The second schedule would begin in October and would be shot in Russia, the United Kingdom, Europe and North India for four months. This is not the first time when either Amitabh Bachchan or Ayushmann Khurrana collaborate with Shoojit Sircar. Bachchan previously joined hands for Piku while Sircar gave Khurrana his grand Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor.