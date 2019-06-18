Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda flaunts her washboard midriff in latest workout video, WATCH

While most of the star kids have either made their Bollywood debut or are busy planning to make their debut in showbiz but Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda believes in doing her own thing. Shweta Bachchan's stunning daughter makes heads turn with her public appearances and otherwise too.

Every time a picture or video of Navya Naveli Nanda appears on social media, it goes viral in no time. In fact, Navya has her own loyal fan following on social media platforms, especially Twitter and Instagram which is evident by the huge number of fan pages that she has, even though she lives abroad and has a private account on Instagram.

A recent video that has surfaced online, has Navya Naveli hitting the streets for her workout regime. The star daughter can be seen clad in a neon sports bra paired with high waist grey jeggings. She completed her gym look with a pair of black sports shoes and tied her hair in a high pony tail.

Navya can be seen flaunting her washboard midriff while working out on the street.

Watch the video right here:

While Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and others have made their acting debut, on her last appearance on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan, Shweta Bachchan had spoken at length on why she doesn't want Navya to enter the film industry.

"I don't know what Navya's talent is. I feel, unless she's completely driven, passionate and talented, she has no business being here. Just because she's related to some famous people doesn't mean she has what it takes," Shweta said on the chat show.

When Karan Johar said that Shweta "drilled it" in Navya's head that the film industry is a "dark, strange and unstable place" because of which she may have never given films a shot at all, Shweta agreed and elaborated: "I think I was excessive (in my analysis). I think I was unfair. I think, I only thought selfishly." Explaining why she did what she did, Shweta said: "It's one of the bonuses from coming from a family that's involved in the movies. I'm seeing the second generation of actors in my family. I also know the heartbreaks and I think I know it really well. I see their faces when things don't work out... and I don't want yet another member of the family to be in the business."