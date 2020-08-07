Amitabh Bachchan lists his charitable efforts after troll asks him to 'lead by example'

Amitabh Bachchan has listed down his charity work in the recent past, after a troll asked him to 'lead by example'. “I weep as I put this out .. because somewhere today this lady has destroyed by belief and stand that I shall NOT talk of my charity .. only DO it .. it needs to be done not talked of ..,” he wrote in reply to the troll, who had commented on his blog, “I am sure your wallet will be filled with immense love and blessings! Lead by example. Instruction is good but example is worth more!”

Amitabh said that he had saved farmers from suicide. He stated, “Seema Patel ji .. yes my wallet is full with love and blessings .. and I shall NOT take your ‘lead’ to follow by example I shall continue to give instruction BECAUSE you are completely delusional and have NO knowledge or ANY information of what I have done, what I am doing and what I shall continue doing .. not just for the poor and needy , but for the thousands of farmers that have been saved from suicide by my own personal charitable financial intervention, right from Andhra, Vidarbha, Bihar and UP .."

Big B also spoke about helping the families of martyrs by adding, "For the martyrs families of the CRPF that have sacrificed their lives in J&K and Pulwama so you can be safe enough to put out your ill-informed comment here on FB .. for the workers in the Industry community numbering 100,000 families that have been provided ration and food for 6 months .."

Amitabh Bachchan said even he had arranged transport for migrant workers and provided them with food and water. He said, "For the daily lunch and dinner provided to 5000 each day since the lockdown till today to the poor in the city .. for the 12,000 foot wear that has been provided to the migrant workers walking bare feet to their villages from Mumbai, by having my team catch them on the Nasik Highway, and to give them food and water for the buses, 10 in number, personally arranged to transport them to their homes in Bihar and UP .."

Apart from helping the migrant workers reach their state again, Amitabh Bachchan also said he arranged for 15,000 PPE units and 10,000 masks. He mentioned, "For the entire train booked by me to transport 2009 migrant workers to their homes .. and when politics cancelled the train, within an hour to have booked and chartered 6 planes of Indigo, transported 180 passengers in each flight - 2 to Varanasi, 2 to Gorakhpur, one to Allahabad, one to Patna , and providing dry food packets to the migrants in flight , and to arrange for facilities to take the migrants to their respective villages, all at my own personal cost for the front line workers during the pandemic to have donated 15,000 PPE units and over 10,000 masks to the Hospitals and the Police forces in Mumbai .."

Lastly, he wrote, "To have provided substantial donation to the Chairman of the Sikh community in Delhi, who are working assiduously in helping and feeding the poor in this crisis ..”

Amitabh Bachchan made headlines after he responded to a woman who said she 'totally lost respect for him'. When hospitalized too, Amitabh had blogged a response to the trolls, a part of which read, "May you burn in your own stew."