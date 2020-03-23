Amitabh Bachchan-Katrina Kaif to play onscreen father-daughter in Vikas Bahl's upcoming directorial?

Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif have worked in many films namely Boom (2003), Sarkar (2005) and the latest being Thugs of Hindostan released in 2018. However, they haven't shared much of the screen space. Recently they featured in a jewellery brand television commercial where Katrina played daughter to Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan. Their camaraderie was too sweet for words. Now, it looks like Big B and Kat will be working once again on the big screen.

The film is reportedly being directed by Vikas Bahl and is titled Deadly. Talking about the same, a source told Mumbai Mirror, "The film is tentatively titled Deadly as the story is centred around a funeral. Katrina loved the basic premise, which essentially traces the protagonist’s journey of self-discovery with humorous undertones, and gave an instant go-ahead to Vikas."

The source also shared about the film shoot details stating, "It was supposed to kick off in May, but following the coronavirus scare across the world, the makers are waiting for things to settle down before heading for a recce."

The tabloid also reported that Katrina's character will be multi-layered and a source went on to say, "She is looking to push the envelope and explore new genres in this phase of her career which, in a way, is a journey of self- discovery too."

The source concluded by saying, "Vikas and Katrina have discussed the central character of the father with Amitabh Bachchan who has shown a keen interest in doing the film. However, he is yet to sign on the dotted line. But there’s a delay in both production and casting given the virtual shutdown of the film industry at the moment."