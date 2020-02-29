Amitabh Bachchan is all praises for his 'Brahmastra' co-stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, see pics

Amitabh Bachchan has always maintained that he likes to hang out with youngsters because they always end up inspiring him and teaching him new things. On Saturday, the veteran actor posted two pictures, one each with his Brahmastra co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

One is a collage of pictures with Ranbir where the latter is helping him with his new sound earplugs, while the second is a warm picture of Alia and him hugging on the sets of the film. Sharing the pictures with Ranbir, he tweeted, "T 3455 - .. he teaches and sets up for me the sound earplugs .. they sound good .. good riddance of the wires and cables .. !!"

On Instagram, sharing a picture with Alia, he wrote: "... she breezed in .. did her shot .. a huddle .. and out .. the effervescent, supremely talented, scintillating Alia .."

The trio will be collaborating for their new film, Brahmastra, for the first time. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it is the first part of a fantasy trilogy, produced by Karan Johar. Earlier this month, Alia shared a video clip revealing the release date for the film. She said, "Soooooo.. this just happened! Brahmastra 04.12.2020.. promise."

Brahmastra has been shot in several places across the world including Bulgaria, Mumbai, Varanasi, and Manali. The film also features Telugu actor Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, and Dimple Kapadia. The film’s logo was unveiled last year on the occasion of Maha Shivratri during the Kumbh Mela. Present in Prayagjraj on the occasion were Ayan with the film’s lead pair - Alia and Ranbir.