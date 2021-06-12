Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda shows off his new look, photos go VIRAL

Agastya Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson shared candid pictures on social media after a year. Sister Navya Naveli Nanda commented, "Agggloooz".

Unlike Amitabh Bachchan, his grandson Agastya Nanda isn't an avid social media user. Last year, he made his Instagram profile public but he soon went on to delete most of his cryptic pictures.

Before today (June 12), Agastya last posted a picture in December 2019. And now, after over a year and a half, he has returned to the social media platform and how!

On Saturday, Agastya Nanda took to his verified Instagram handle to share a series of pictures of himself reportedly from his New York home. The pictures are candid and there's one where he is posing with a friend.

Sticking to the casual look, Agastya paired his black jacket with denim. His sister Navya Naveli Nanda commented, “Agggloooz” while Maheep Kapoor went on to call him ‘Handsome’.



Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had shared a post-workout selfie with Agastya during the lockdown. The post had gone viral.

Agastya is the son of author Shweta Bachchan Nanda and businessman Nikhil Nanda. His Instagram handle boasts a fan base of 66k followers, which includes celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Gauri Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Aryan Khan, Karan Johar, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and of course his family.

While his mother came from a film background, she chose to stay away from films. In the past, on an episode of Karan Johar's talk show 'Koffee with Karan' where she was a guest, she has expressed her reservations about her kids joining the film industry.

While her daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda has already planned on investing her future in several social initiatives and welfare projects, there are rumours that Agastya Nanda is planning to enter Bollywood.