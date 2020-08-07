Amitabh Bachchan apologizes for wrongly crediting father on Prasoon Joshi's poem

Amitabh Bachchan recently apologized to lyricist and poet Prasoon Joshi. The megastar did so after he mistakenly credited his father Harivanshrai Bachchan on a poem which was actually penned by Prasoon Joshi.

A day after realizing the error, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “CORRECTION : Kal T-3617 pe jo kavita chhapi thi, uske lekhak babuji nahi hai. Woh galat tha. Uski rachna kavi Prasoon Joshi ne ki hai. Iske liye main kshama prarthi hoon (Yesterday, the poem posted by me on T-3617 was not written by my father. That was incorrect. The poem was written by Prasoon Joshi. I apologise for the error).”

Here's his tweet:

Amitabh Bachchan had recently been discharged from Nanavati hospital after testing negative for COVID-19. Big B was kept there in isolation ward for 22 days. His son Abhishek, however, is still receiving treatment after he tested positive for the deadly virus again.

Inspiring Abhishek and himself in the process, Amitabh Bachchan shared an image of him kicking coronavirus as Abhishek kept watching him. Sharing the image, he wrote, “Dhanush utha, prahaar kar, Tu sabse pehle vaar kar, Agni si dhadhak-dhadhak, Hiran si sajag sajag, Sinh si dahaad kar, Ruke na tu thake na tu, Jhuke na tu thame na tu (Pick up the bow and strike, Be the one to strike first, Flare up like the fire, Be alert like the deer, Roar like the lion, Don’t stop, don’t get tired, Don’t bow down, don’t stop).”

Most members of the Bachchan family - Amitabh, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are currently under home quarantine in Jalsa. Before Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were also tested positive for COVID-19 and were discharged soon.